Man dead after reported push from downtown balcony: Toronto police
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Published Thursday, April 25, 2024 8:27AM EDT
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was reportedly pushed to his death from a balcony downtown late Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to Church and Shuter streets at around 11:58 p.m. for an unknown trouble call.
They said there were reports that a man was pushed from a balcony. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead police said.
Four suspects — two male and two female — are currently outstanding, police said. No suspect descriptions are currently available.