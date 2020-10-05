A man is dead after shots rang out in a residential area on the western edge of Brampton early on Monday morning, Peel paramedics say.

Paramedics said they were called to the area of Creditview Road and Clockwork Drive, east of Mayfield Road, at 4:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a victim suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is reportedly a man in his 20s.

Numerous Peel Regional Police officers were seen surrounding a home near Clockwork Drive and Yately Street on Monday morning, collecting evidence and wrapping yellow caution tape around it.