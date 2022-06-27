Man dead after shooting in downtown Cobourg
Published Monday, June 27, 2022 11:59AM EDT
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in downtown Cobourg on Monday morning.
It happened near King and Division streets at around 10:05 a.m.
Police say that the victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.
“This is an active investigation. The area has been locked down until further notice,” a release from the Cobourg Police Service states.
More to come…