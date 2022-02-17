Man dead after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.
Published Thursday, February 17, 2022 4:01PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 17, 2022 4:21PM EST
A man is dead after a shooting in North York Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at 3:17 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim was located with gunshot injuries.
Despite life-saving efforts, police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.