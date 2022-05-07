A man is dead following an early morning shooting at a plaza in Scarborough.

Toronto police responded to shots fired after an altercation in the parking lot of a plaza at Morningside and Sheppard avenues, at around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to hospital but a man in his 30s was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

A man in his 20s has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for one suspect but have not released a description.

"There were a number of people that were here when police arrived. Emergency services arrived, paramedics as well were all on scene very, very quickly and rendered assistance to the victims. And so we were able to speak with a lot of people that were in the area at the time, but we're appealing for anybody else that might have information to please come forward because everything helps," Duty Inspector Jeff Bassingthwaite said at the scene.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.