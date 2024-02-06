One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of gunshots and located a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

Another man in his 20s also attended the hospital following the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if he sustained his injuries during the same incident.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.