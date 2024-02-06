Man dead after shooting in Toronto's west end: police
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2024 5:34AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 6, 2024 6:38AM EST
One man is dead following a shooting in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue.
Police said they were called to the area for a report of gunshots and located a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital but died a short time later.
Another man in his 20s also attended the hospital following the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if he sustained his injuries during the same incident.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.