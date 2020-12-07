

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after his car slammed into a pole on stretch of roadway that links Brampton with Georgetown late on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive West sometime before 10:10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a single car collision.

They arrived to find a vehicle had struck a utility pole.

The driver behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name and age was not released.

Major Collision Bureau investigators closed the intersection until 6 a.m. Monday to allow for cleanup and an investigation.