A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Port Credit early Saturday morning.

It happened near Lakeshore Road and Stavebank Road at around 2:25 a.m.

Police say that the victim was ejected from the vehicle.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries after arriving.

While the circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, police confirm that they are investigating speed as a possible factor. .

Images from the scene on Saturday morning showed two light poles that were toppled by the force of the impact. The black vehicle involved in the crash could also be seen split into several pieces.

Police say that the victim is believed to be a 38-year-old man from Burlington.

Peel Regional Police’s Major Collision Bureau is currently conducting an investigation at the scene.