Man dead after stabbing at Hamilton motel: police
Police investigate a fatal stabbing at a motel, just off of Queenston Road in Hamilton Sunday July 18, 2021. (Dave Ritchie)
Published Sunday, July 18, 2021 11:53AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 18, 2021 12:20PM EDT
A man is dead following a stabbing at a motel in Hamilton Sunday morning.
Police said it happened at the Red Rose Motel, just off of Queenston Road, between Woodman Drive and Nash Road.
Hamilton paramedics told CP24 Sunday that the adult male victim was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the incident. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
This is Hamilton’s tenth homicide of the year.
People can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area of Queenston Road between Woodman Drive and Nash Road, which has been closed as a result of the fatal stabbing.
The public is being asked to avoid the area as an investigation into the incident gets underway.
No suspect details have been released by police.