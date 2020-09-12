

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a member of a mosque in Rexdale was fatally stabbed on Saturday evening.

Police responded to a stabbing at the International Muslim Organization of Toronto in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Officers located a man with a stab wound to his neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the organization said they are “deeply saddened and shocked” to learn about the incident.

“There are no words for what happened to the member of this congregation,” the organization said.

“We further encourage our community not to speculate on what happened as the investigation is ongoing. Instead, we ask that you keep our brother and his family in your prayers.”

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police said the suspect, described as having a slim build and was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants, fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.