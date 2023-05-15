Man dead after stabbing in laneway downtown
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation near Charles and Yonge streets on Monday afternoon.
Published Monday, May 15, 2023 4:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2023 5:38PM EDT
A man is dead after a stabbing in a laneway in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon.
It happened at around 4:15 p.m. near Charles and Yonge streets, which is just south of Bloor Street.
The victim was initially taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
However, police confirmed at around 5:30 p.m. that the victim has died and that homicide detectives will be called in.
Police say that they are searching for a single suspect in connection with the incident.
He is described as a Black male, who is about six-feet tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey windbreaker, a red backpack and dark-coloured shoes.
Police continue to investigate at the scene.