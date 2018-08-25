

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One man is dead and another has been taken into custody on the suspicion of impaired driving following an early-morning collision in Mississauga.

Police say that a single vehicle struck a pole near Central Parkway and Eglinton Avenue at around 4:35 a.m.

Police say that the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead on scene.

The 21-year-old driver of the vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say that he is currently in custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

The Peel Region Police Major Collisions Bureau is investigating.