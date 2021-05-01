Man dead after truck fell on him while changing tire in Caledon
A man was killed in Caledon after a truck fell on him while changing a tire.
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 9:14PM EDT
It happened on Airport Road, south of King Street, just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Peel paramedics said the man was trying to change a tire on a truck when it fell on him, pinning him underneath.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, paramedics said.