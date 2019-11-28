

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police say a man has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Peel paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was taken to hospital without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Millcreek Drive is closed from Surveyor Road and Erin Mills Parkway for police investigation.