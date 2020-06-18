

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a building in Woodbridge Thursday night, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road area for a collision.

Police say a vehicle was travelling north on Weston Road when it left the roadway and crashed into a building.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.