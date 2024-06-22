A man has died after a fire at a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning, Toronto Fire Services say.

Emergency crews were called to Molon Lave Taverna, a restaurant in the area of Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East, just before 2 a.m. for reports of an active fire.

Toronto Fire said crews were able to put out the blaze and found a male inside the building.

The male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet.

"On behalf of Toronto Fire, I extend condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this fatal fire," Pegg said, adding that an investigation into the origin of the fire is now underway.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is taking part in the investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.