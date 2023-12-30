A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, at a building in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. When police arrived on scene, they located a man in his 50s with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on scene.

The Toronto Police Service has brought in its homicide unit to investigate.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.