Man dead following overnight stabbing in Toronto shelter
Published Saturday, December 30, 2023 7:11AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 30, 2023 10:35AM EST
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, at a shelter in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. When police arrived on scene, they located a man in his 50s with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on scene.
The Toronto Police Service has brought in its homicide unit to investigate.
In a statement to CP24, the City of Toronto confirmed that the stabbing had taken place in a shelter operated by Homes First, who receive City funding.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.