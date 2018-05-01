

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in police custody after several passengers were reportedly threatened and assaulted aboard a subway train at North York Centre Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Line 1 station at 1:06 p.m. for a report of a disturbance on a train.

Callers told police that a male was assaulting passengers.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the suspect was taken into custody.

He was allegedly carrying razor blades.

There is no word on what charges he will face.

Trains were held at the station between 1:07 and 1:22 p.m.