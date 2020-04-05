Man dies after assault in Scarborough
Published Sunday, April 5, 2020 4:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 5, 2020 5:33PM EDT
A man has died after an assault in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue at around 3:22 p.m.
Police said two men were in a verbal dispute when the suspect allegedly attacked the victim.
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead on the scene, paramedics said.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Police are investigating.
More to come.