A man has died after an assault in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue at around 3:22 p.m.

Police said two men were in a verbal dispute when the suspect allegedly attacked the victim.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead on the scene, paramedics said.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Police are investigating.

More to come.