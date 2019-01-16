

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 40s has died of his injuries after being struck by a dump truck in the Lawrence Heights area.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Lawrence Avenue, between Allen Road and Marlee Avenue.

A witness at the scene told CP24 that the man was crossing the street on foot and had the right of way when he was struck.

“There was a man crossing the street. A dump truck came off the Allen Expressway and turned onto Lawrence and ran him over,” she said.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, told CP24 that the truck had to stop before turning.

The driver of the dump truck left the scene, police said.

Police initially said the man had been cycling, but later said he was walking when he was struck.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries via emergency run, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

A short time later police confirmed that he had been pronounced dead in hospital.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 that it’s too early to say for sure whether the driver realized he had struck the man.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a large section of Lawrence Avenue near the ramp from the southbound lanes of the Allen Expressway Wednesday afternoon.

The area is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate the fatal incident.