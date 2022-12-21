A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering late Tuesday night.

Durham Regional Police said an adult male was struck at the intersection of Rosebank and Kingston roads at around 11 p.m.

He was rushed to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the fatal collision.

The circumstances are not immediately clear and there is no word so far on any possible charges.