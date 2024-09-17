A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m.

Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the scene.

Toronto police confirmed a short time later that the man died of his injuries.

Paramedics said they attended the call, but did not transport anyone from the area.

It's not clear exactly what sort of work was being done at the time of the accident.

The province is currently working to redevelop the site into a spa and waterpark.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the fatal incident, police said.