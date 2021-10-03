A man in his 30s is dead after he was stabbed in a home in Toronto’s east end on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Coxwell and Casci avenues, north of Gerrard Street East, at 3:58 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s in critical condition.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

His name was not released.

Police said they took one person into custody at the scene but would not say what charges that person faces.

It's the city's 64th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is now asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400.