One man has died following a collision east of Hamilton in Niagara Region.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Concession Road 5 and Caistor Centre Road in the Town of West Lincoln for a collision shortly before 3 p.m.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was driving a Nissan east on Concession Road 5 when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree and flipped over.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is not yet clear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.

Niagara Regional Police are investigating.