Man dies after vehicle flips over in Niagara Region
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
Share:
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 7:33PM EDT
One man has died following a collision east of Hamilton in Niagara Region.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Concession Road 5 and Caistor Centre Road in the Town of West Lincoln for a collision shortly before 3 p.m.
According to police, a 23-year-old man was driving a Nissan east on Concession Road 5 when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree and flipped over.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It is not yet clear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.
Niagara Regional Police are investigating.