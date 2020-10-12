A man is dead following an early morning collision in Whitby on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 412 between Highway 401 and Taunton Road.

Police said a Dodge Caravan rolled over and the driver was found without vital signs at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

OPP tweeted a photo of the vehicle.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle this morning to contact 905-668-3388.