A man has died in hospital after he was critically injured in an interaction with Peel police in a Brampton apartment building on Canada Day, the province’s police watchdog says.

On Thursday, at around 4:00 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in an apartment building in the area of Charolais Boulevard and McMurchy Avenue South.

When officers arrived on scene, there was an interaction between a 22-year-old man and the police, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release on Friday.

The man went into medical distress and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the SIU.

It is unknown how the man was injured.

On Friday, the man was pronounced deceased in hospital shortly after 3:00 p.m, the SIU said.

The man has not been identified.

The SIU has invoked its mandate and is investigating.

Peel police Const. Heather Cannon told CP24 on Thursday that the incident was "not an officer-involved shooting."

The SIU is asking anyone with video evidence to upload it on their website or anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person.