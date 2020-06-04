A 59-year-old man has died of his injuries following a collision in Scarborough last month.

The collision occurred on May 19 at around 10:40 a.m.

The 59-year-old man was driving a Honda westbound on Lawrence Avenue East.

At the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Kennedy Road, the Honda was in the left turn lane, but attempted to continue westbound through the intersection, police said.

The vehicle collided with another Honda being driven by a 30-year-old woman.

The driver of the first vehicle then lost control. The car rolled over and struck a traffic signal. The driver was subsequently rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

In a news release, police said the man died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Toronto police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.