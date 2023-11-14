A man experiencing homelessness who was lying on a downtown Toronto sidewalk early on Tuesday morning is dead after being hit and dragged by an SUV, the driver of which police say fled the scene.

The incident took place just before 6:45 a.m. in the area of Wellington and Scott streets, just southeast of King and Yonge streets, according to the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

“The information we’ve received is that a black SUV travelling northbound on Scott mounted the curb on the east side, striking an individual,” TPS Inspector Jeff Banglid told reporters during an update provided at 8:30 a.m.

“That individual was dragged for a short distance and left there as the driver fled the scene,” Banglid continued.

Police told CP24 that the victim was experiencing homelessness.

The victim has not been identified at this time, Banglid said. A number of his belongings remain at the scene and investigators are using the items to attempt to identify him.

Investigators are also asking businesses in the area to review any security or surveillance footage they may have, and for anyone with information on the incident to contact Toronto police.

Roads closed in the area have since reopened.