A man is facing charges after a series of break-and-enters in Peel Region, most of which occurred at places of worship.

Peel police has been investigating five break-and-enter incidents from March to August 2023.

According to police, three locations were at places of worship where the accused was caught on camera breaking into temples and taking money from donation boxes. Two other incidents allegedly involved the same man breaking into two businesses and stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

After a coordinated investigation with other police agencies in the Greater Toronto Area, police identified Jagdish Pandher, 41, of Brampton, as the suspect.

Officers said he was already in custody for similar offences, and is facing five counts of break and enter charges.

Investigators believe these crimes were not motivated by hate, but rather by opportunity to steal cash.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).