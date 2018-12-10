

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing impaired driving charges after two vehicles flipped over on Highway 401 overnight.

The collision happened in the eastbound collector lanes near Leslie Street.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a white BMW was racing other vehicles when it collided with a minivan.

Both vehicles rolled over, blocking lanes of the highway.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police said Albert Matthew Escarla, 26, has been charged with dangerous driving while street racing and impaired driving.