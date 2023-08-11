A 23-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision on a bridge in Edmonton last June that left a visiting Toronto woman dead.

Edmonton police said officers were called to Capilano Bridge at around 3 a.m. on June 25 for a collision involving a 2007 Dodge Ram and a 2011 Audi Q5.

The Ram pickup truck was travelling north in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed when it almost hit a police patrol vehicle before striking the Audi that was behind.

Police said the passenger of the Audi, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remains in hospital as of Friday, police said.

A family spokesperson previously identified the victim to CTV News Edmonton as Jayda.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ram was also transported to the hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Speed and impairment were factors in the collision,” police said in a news release on Friday, announcing the charges that had been laid against the driver of the Ram, who is identified as Tryton Desjarlais.

He has been charged with impaired operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, impaired operation over 80 mgs, dangerous driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and driving while unauthorized.

- with files from CTV News Edmonton