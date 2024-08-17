A man who was previously charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two children under his care is facing more than a dozen new sexual offences.

Toronto police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted several young persons between 2005 and 2013 while acting as a caregiver.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 47-year-old Kevin Marsh, of Toronto. He has been charged with 14 offences, including four counts of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of making child pornography.

Police released a photo of Marsh on Saturday as they are concerned that there may be more victims.

In 2017, Marsh was charged with 21 offences in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two children.

In separate instances, he allegedly befriended two families between 2012 and 2017, gained their trust and became a caregiver to their children.

Investigators allege he used this position to sexually assault the children several times. The outcome of the criminal case is not immediately known.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.