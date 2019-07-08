Man fatally shot in Hamilton, no arrests made
Police tape is shown at the scene of a homicide investigation on Carling Street in Hamilton early Monday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 6:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 6:42AM EDT
A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Hamilton late Sunday night.
Reports from the scene indicate that the victim was found on the roadway on Carling Street shortly before midnight.
He had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead on scene.
Hamilton police say that the Major Crime Unit is investigating.