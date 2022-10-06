A man is dead following a shooting that took place down the street from a North York elementary school.

Police were first dispatched to the Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent area just south of Finch Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. for a shooting call.

Police initially said that officers were administering first aid to the victim.

However, the individual was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both Firgrove Public School and Westview Centennial Secondary School were initially placed under lockdowns, according to the Toronto District School Board. But the board confirmed at 3:50 p.m. that both lockdowns had been lifted.

On Thursday police tape could be seen in a parking lot of an apartment building located next door to Firgrove Public School.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Supt. Andy Singh said that the shooting appears to have been a “targeted” incident with no wider concern for public safety at this time.

But he conceded that having a shooting take place in broad daylight near an elementary school is “very concerning” and pledged to step up the police presence in the neighbourhood going forward.

“The neighborhood officers from 31 division will be here not only today but we will make sure there is special attention in the area and we'll be monitoring any activities and keeping in very close contact with the schools as well to make sure they feel supported,” he said.

So far police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Singh said that the victim is believed to be a man in his 20s.

“We're still in the process of confirming identification,” he said.