A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an overnight stabbing at a shelter near Fort York that left another man dead early Saturday morning.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 1:55 a.m. at the shelter in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

In a news release issued Saturday evening, police said the victim was a 41-year-old man, but they did not name him. He is the city’s 73rd homicide victim of the year.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was arrested on the scene. Police identified him as Malik Kondell and said he was facing a charge of second-degree murder.

In a statement to CP24, the City of Toronto confirmed that the stabbing had taken place in a shelter operated by Homes First, who receive City funding.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.