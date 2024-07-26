Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a watch worth more than $40,000 from a downtown jewelry store this week.

Police said they received a call for a theft in the area of Bay Street and Bloor Street West on Wednesday before 5:30 p.m.

A man walked into the store and requested to try on a watch, police said. Shortly after getting the watch valued at $43,000, he allegedly fled the store without paying for it.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as 20 to 25 years old, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a light-coloured jacket, black shorts, white socks, black shoes, and a black backpack.

Anyone who knows the man and his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.