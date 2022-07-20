One man is dead and another is in custody after some sort of violent incident occurred in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to an address near Wanless Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard at 8:34 a.m. for a report of a man suffering from an injury.

They arrived to find a man suffering obvious signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was arrested at the scene.

It is not known what charges he will face, but homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

Wanless Drive was closed between Winston Churchill Boulevard and Heritage Road to allow for an investigation.