Man found dead inside vehicle in Mississauga: police
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 7:14PM EDT
Peel Regional Police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday.
The victim was discovered near Dixie Road and Lake Shore Road East.
Police said they have secured the area and are awaiting an update from the Coroner’s Office.
Police have not released further details on the incident, including if the death is suspicious.
Officers from the Criminal Investigation Bureau are canvassing the area.