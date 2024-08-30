Peel police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of St. Tropez Court and Millstone Drive at 12:55 a.m. One adult male was located deceased inside the vehicle, police said.

Police tape could been seen covering off a large area of the residential street Friday morning and at least one evidence marker was observed in a driveway. It’s unclear where exactly the shooting took place, police said.

Sarita Rai lives in the area and says she found the man sitting in a running vehicle parked in her driveway.

“I was so scared. It was so late and I don’t know who he is,” she said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Const. Moulika Sharma said investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

“We do understand this is daunting, to hear something early morning, in a residential area to have something happen. But we are working diligently to determine the facts of this incident,” she said.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come.