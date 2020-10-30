A 44-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering a 28-year-old Toronto woman he had moved in with three weeks before she was found dead.

A jury found Richard Isaac guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Victoria Selby-Readman on Friday afternoon, Crown Attorney Robert Wright confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

Selby-Readman was found with obvious signs of trauma inside her fifth-floor apartment that she rented at a building on Richmond Street, near Niagara Street, on June 12, 2018.

Isaac was taken into custody five days later.

At the time, police said that text messages and conversations Selby-Readman had with friends led them to believe that she met Isaac through social media, where she had recently posted ads seeking a roommate.

Investigators said there was no romantic relationship between the two and police had not recently been alerted to any disturbances at the apartment.

Police said at the time that Isaac was known to officers in Durham Region for a number of alleged domestic incidents.

Isaac now faces an automatic sentence of life in prison. A judge will determine his parole ineligibility period at a later date.