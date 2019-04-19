

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspected impaired driver was found hiding in some bushes after slamming his vehicle into the front of a bank in the city's Upper Beaches neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle was headed northbound on a side street near Kingston Road west of Victoria Park Avenue at around 2:30 when it went through a stop sign and struck the front of a building containing a RBC branch.

The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene, however police say that he was located hiding in some bushes nearby a short time later.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.