

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man found suffering from a gunshot wound in the downtown core this morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.

According to police, two paid duty officers were working in the area of King and Portland streets when they heard a gunshot shortly before 3 a.m.

One man was located with a gunshot wound nearby and was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told CP24 they are investigating the possibility that the wound may have been self-inflicted.

Investigators are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has security or dash camera video in the area to contact police.