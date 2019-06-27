

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man was found with fatal stab wounds in the city's Parkwoods neighbourhood this morning.

Officers were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Ginsburn Road at around 7:37 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, one male was located with "obvious trauma" in a sixth floor apartment.

Police say the man was reportedly unconscious and not breathing when crews arrived.

Paramedics later confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

"At this point in time we are conducting an investigation to try to determine what happened to him," Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters Thursday.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and trying to obtain security video from the area.

Police say they believe the victim, who has been identified as a 61-year-old man, resides in the building where he was found.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.