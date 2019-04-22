

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital after he was found without vital signs in a pool at a recreational centre in Oshawa on Monday afternoon.

Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found inside the pool at the Civic Recreation Complex, which is located on Thornton Road South, at around 1:30 p.m.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos told CP24 that the incident does not appear to be “suspicious.”

The investigation is ongoing.