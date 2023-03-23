Police are searching for a “vulnerable” young man last seen exiting a burning home in Richmond Hill.

A release issued Thursday said an explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a residential property on March 20 on Deerwood Crescent, which is south of Bloomington Road and east of Bathurst Street.

Investigators allege that Daniel Popov, 21, was last seen leaving the home at 12:50 p.m. after the incident. They say they believe he was the sole occupant of the house at the time.

“Daniel was witnessed in the area following the incident, but he did not return to the house and has not contacted his family,” police said.

“Police do not believe Daniel was injured, but share his family’s concerns for his well-being.”

Popov is described as six-foot-one and 170 pounds with short blonde hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a gray jacket, dark sweatpants, and dark shoes with white trim.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown at this time, police said.

They confirm that Ontario’s Fire Marshal has been notified and is involved in the case.

Police are asking witnesses, anyone with potential security footage of the incident, and anyone with relevant information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.