A man in his 70s has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Gerrard Street and University Avenue.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

It is not known if any charges will be laid.