A man has life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in North York Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11:20 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the Toro Road and Keele Street area.

Toronto police say a man was riding on an e-bike when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries.

“He was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run but I do not have an update on his condition at this time,” Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters at the scene early Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene and fled northbound, police said.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.