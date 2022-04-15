A man has serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Etobicoke.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Silverstone and Mount Olive drives..

Police say multiple gunshots were reported.

A man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

The shots reportedly came from outside the home and a dark car was seen fleeing the area, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

The area is closed off for the investigation.