Man has serious injuries after shooting in Etobicoke
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Friday, April 15, 2022 8:06AM EDT
A man has serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Etobicoke.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Silverstone and Mount Olive drives..
Police say multiple gunshots were reported.
A man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.
The shots reportedly came from outside the home and a dark car was seen fleeing the area, police said.
No suspect information has been released.
The area is closed off for the investigation.