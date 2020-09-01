A man has serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting in a building near Military Trail and Morningside Avenue.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, police said.

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle.

There is no suspect description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.